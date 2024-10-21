National Teen Driver Safety Week begins

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – From October 20th to the 26th, the National Road Safety Foundation reminds parents that it’s a good time to have a conversation with teens about safe driving habits.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2,518 people were killed involving a teen driver in 2022.

Distracted driving and speeding play a huge role.

In fact, speeding was a major factor of fatal crashes involving teens in 2022.

“The biggest key to teen driver safety is their parents, parents need to set ground rules, parents need to set limits,” Olmsted County sheriff Kevin Torgerson said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says parents have a lot of influence on making sure their teen drivers are staying safe on the road.

One way is to learn your states licensed graduated driver licensing laws, that limits high-risk driving situations for new drivers.

According to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, in Minnesota teens have to be at least 16 years and 6 months for full driving privileges but have to be 17 to drive with passengers.

In Iowa, teens have to be at least 17 for full driving privileges.

While distracted driving can be a concern for teen drivers, here is how some are making sure they keep their eyes on the road.

“I personally haven’t had a problem with keeping my phone away, I usually just throw it in the backseat when I’m driving, yeah just keeping your phone away, even like turning the music down helps too, whatever can help you focus,” teen driver Cleary O’Neil said.