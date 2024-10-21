National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If you have old or unused medication lying around, it is probably time to get rid of it.

To make things easier, Saturday, October 26 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The event provides an easy and safe way to get rid of unused or expired medication.

The goal is to prevent the misuse of drugs and to protect the community.

In our area, you can drop off unwanted prescriptions at the Mayo Family Clinic in northeast Rochester.