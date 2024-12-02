The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — For many people, last week was spent with family and friends who likely have not been seen in some time.

That also means an increase in seasonal illnesses.

As a result, this week is National Influenza Vaccination Week, serving to remind those six months and older to get the added protection against the respiratory system infection.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the flu has already started spreading through K-12 schools.

Vaccination is particularly important for people at higher risk of developing serious flu complications, including pregnant people and young children.

Those healthy enough to get vaccinated can provide added protection to those who cannot.

As for those who are wondering if it is too late to get vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control, influenza cases peak in late December and remain at elevated levels through February.