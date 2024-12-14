National Guard celebrates 388th birthday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The National Guard turned 388 years old on Friday, and many took the day to celebrate.

On December 13, 1636, the National Guard was formed after the General Court of the Massachusetts Bay Colony passed a law establishing formal militia companies.

It makes the National Guard the oldest military institution in the entire United States.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota National Guard is a bit younger. It was formed in 1856 — two years before Minnesota was granted statehood.