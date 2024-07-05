NAMIWalks Kickoff Event to take place in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southeast Minnesota is preparing to hold a kickoff event to begin the NAMIWalks 2024 season on Tuesday, July 9th.

As of now, this event is still scheduled to take place despite NAMI Southeast Minnesota’s office being closed this week due to flooding. It will take place at Zumbro West Park near Cascade Lake from 5-7 PM.

NAMI is an organization dedicated to improving the lives of those dealing with mental illnesses.

The event will feature activities, games, and information about NAMI and NAMIWalks 2024. The TACO LAB food truck will be there for anyone who wants to purchase food, or attendees can pack their own meals. For those who save room for dessert, Mrs. Patty’s Sweet Treats will be on-site selling ice cream.

The event is free, open to the public, and family-friendly. Registration is not required.