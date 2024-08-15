Names of 4 victims released in deadly Highway 2 crash near Floodwood

(WDIO) – UPDATE: August 14, 2024 – The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of four victims killed in Wednesday’s five-vehicle crash on Highway 2 near Floodwood.

According to a report from the State Patrol, 65-year-old Vincent Dow and 66-year-old Bonnie Dow, along with two 9-year-olds, Hope Oakgrove and Charlotte White all from Blackduck, Minnesota were killed. They were in a Honda Pilot.

A passenger in a Ford Escape, the driver of the Mack CX, and the driver of the International Semi had non-life threatening injures, according to the State Patrol report. Three people in other vehicles stopped at the construction site were not injured.

The driver of the International Semi was identified as 63-year-old Gregory Anwiler, a man from Grand Rapids.

STORY: The crash happened in Arrowhead Township south of Floodwood, near Nelson Road. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3:00 p.m. near a construction site.

Five vehicles were involved. The first four: a GMC, Ford, Mack Semi and Honda were stopped in traffic due to construction. The State Patrol says the International Semi struck the stopped vehicles at highway speeds.

The driver of the International semi-truck is identified as a 63-year-old from Grand Rapids and was treated at St. Luke’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Mack CX semi-truck is identified as a 45-year-old form Rochester, who suffered non-life threatening injuries. The passenger of the Ford Escape is from Grand Rapids and was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Cloquet Memorial Hospital.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Arrowhead Response & Fire Department, Floodwood Ambulance, Police, & Fire Department, St. Louis County Rescue, Cloquet Ambulance, and Life Link EMS provided assistance.

This crash is still under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Updates will be provided as shared by officials.