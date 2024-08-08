NAACP holding anti-hate rally this weekend in Rochester

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — This weekend, city leaders in Rochester are hoping to combat racism with an anti-hate rally on Sunday.

The Rochester branch of the NAACP will be hosting the rally.

Recently, the home of Rep. Kim Hicks as well as a synagogue were vandalized, thus prompting the rally.

The rally begins at 3 PM and will be held at the Rochester Civic Theatre. Those impacted by hate along with area officials and leaders will be in attendance.