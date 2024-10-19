Mystery Cave to close for winter

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If you want to take a trip to Forestville Mystery Cave before the snow flies, this weekend is your last chance.

The cave will be closing this Sunday for the winter season to allow the bats to hibernate without being disturbed. Walk-ins for the cave tours this weekend are first come, first serve, but reservations are recommended.

The main park will remain open all year for recreation.