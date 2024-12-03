My Town My Music releases 2025 Rochester Thaw Music Festival lineup

(ABC 6 News) — After back to back sold out festivals in 2023 and 2024, The Rochester Thaw Music Festival, presented by My Town My Music, is returning to Downtown Rochester on March 22, 2025.

This year’s 30-band lineup features The People Brothers Band, Kiss the Tiger, LAAMAR, Molly Brandt, as well as 26 other local and regional performers across 6 venues throughout Downtown Rochester.

My Town My Music was formed in 2017 with the mission to support the growth and vibrancy of the Rochester area music scene.

At the start of 2021, The Rochester Thaw Music Festival became part of the portfolio and provided a new format for the company to continue showcasing diverse rosters of nationally and regionally touring artists as well as featuring local Rochester-based groups.

Tickets can be found here.