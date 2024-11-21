(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday evening, there have been multiple crashes reported on Hwy 52 both northbound and southbound, according to 511MN.

On northbound Hwy 52, there was a crash reported just south of Rochester between 50th Ave SE and County Road 1 SE. Another report suggests a vehicle spun out on northbound Hwy 52 north of Pine Island near Zumbrota.

On southbound Hwy 52, a crash was reported just south of Rochester between Hwy 63 and County Road 1 SE. Meanwhile, another crash has been reported on Hwy 52 southbound between Hwy 14 and 2nd Street SW.

There have also been two crashes reported south of Pine Island on Hwy 52. One crash took place between 500th Street and Hwy 63 while another vehicle spun out further south.

For full traffic updates, check 511MN.org.