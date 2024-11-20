MSP responds to jackknifed semis amid snowy weather

(ABC 6 News) — Much of Minnesota is experiencing the first waves of winter weather on Wednesday with snow flurries falling across a large portion of the state.

That snow has made for some difficult travel conditions as Minnesota State Patrol responded to multiple jackknifed semi trucks along I-94 in west-central Minnesota.

MSP posted photos of the jackknifed semis on their Facebook page in a post that read, “Snowy weather is creating slick road conditions in some parts of the state. Sgt. Jesse Grabow took these photos in west-central Minnesota where troopers are responding to multiple jackknifed semis along I-94. Drive safe and help avoid a crash. Take it slow, always wear your seat belt, put distractions away, turn your headlights on and move over for vehicles and responders on the side of the road.”