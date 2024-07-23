MPPOA files ethics complaint against Hennepin County Attorney

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) is requesting a full investigation into the Hennepin County Attorney.

The newly filed complaint surrounds Mary Moriarty’s conduct in the now closed case against State Trooper Ryan Londregan who was charged in the death of Ricky Cobb II, but those charges were later dropped.

The MPPOA is accusing Moriarty of making numerous statements to the media in order to sway the jury as well as making false statements about key issues in the case and attempting to undermine the justice administration through her lies.