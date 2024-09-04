Mpox detected inside an Iowa prison

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The highly contagious virus Mpox has been detected inside an Iowa prison.

The state’s Department of Corrections spokesperson reported that the virus was found at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facilitiy.

The strain, known as Clade II, is less severe and has more than a 99% survival rate according to the CDC.

Currently, pharmaceutical maker Moderna is working on developing a vaccine.