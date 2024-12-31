MPFA gives $80 million to Rochester for wastewater treatment plant project

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (MPFA) will be giving $80 million to Rochester, a press release from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) said Tuesday.

According to DEED, the money is for a project that will rehabilitate and upgrade the city’s wastewater treatment plant to meet more “stringent phosphorus effluent limits.” In other words, the project aims to meet more strict limits on phosphorous waste.

The funding is part of $265 million in loans and grant money going to 27 cities in Minnesota.

State officials said the funding is for wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects during the first three months of the fiscal year.

According to DEED, the funding will help cities replace “aging” infrastructure. It will also make system improvements to protect public health and improve water quality, officials said.

The MPFA was formed in 1987. Since then, it has reportedly provided $6.1 billion for public infrastructure programs across Minnesota.

“Funding from the MPFA positively affects our communities, and it will help them grow and develop for years to come,” said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek, the chair of the MPFA. “Keeping our water clean, drinkable and accessible will always be a top priority as we work to help communities flourish.”

“The MPFA provides crucial financing and technical assistance to help communities build public infrastructure that protects public health and the environment,” said Jeff Freeman, executive director of the MPFA. “Investing in the wellbeing of Minnesota’s infrastructure is a catalyst to economic growth and prosperity.”