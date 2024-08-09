Mower County Fair rolls on into the weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Austin, this weekend brings with it the conclusion of the Mower County Fair.

The free fair will officially wrap up on Sunday, but there is still plenty to enjoy. There will be bull riding on the Grandstand on Saturday with a demolition derby taking place on Sunday.

Additionally, FFA and 4H events are also taking place this weekend including a dog show.