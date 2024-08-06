Mower County Fair gets underway Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) — The Mower County Free Fair officially kicks off on Tuesday, August 6th with plenty of fun in store for all visitors.

The fair runs from Tuesday to Sunday, August 11th.

This year’s fair features a carnival that will be open for all six days as well as grandstand events that include supercross, autocross, a tractor pull, bull riding, and a demolition derby.

Admission to the fair is free with tickets needed to get into grandstand events. For more information and a full event schedule, click here.