Mower County Court separates drive-by murder suspects’ trials

(ABC 6 News) – The two remaining defendants in an Austin shooting case will stand trial separately, according to recently filed court documents.

Cham Oman and Jenup Chop were originally going to a conjoined trial for the June 2023 death of Gumdel Nygare Gilo, when the two faced identical charges of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder.

Cham Oman / Mower County Jail, 2023

However, Chop was recently charged by grand jury with 1st- and 2nd-degree murder, while Oman faces charged of aiding and abetting murder.

According to court documents filed in early June, the trials have now been severed.

Chop is scheduled to appear for an omnibus hearing Sept. 13. Oman’s next court appearance has not been scheduled.

A third suspect, Manamany Abella, pleaded guilty to felony aiding an offender and is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 2.