Mower County announces Individual Assistance program for property and home flood damage

(ABC 6 News) — The Mower County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced Wednesday it is partnering with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security and Emergency Management (MN HSEM).

The collaboration is an effort to collect information on property damage for Individual Assistance to homes and property following the recent flooding. Officials said this is not a guarantee of assistance, but a way to collect information and determine is criteria is met for possible assistance.

Once the requested information is submitted, a FEMA representative and/or MN HSEM will contact residents, according to the release.

Officials add that when contacted, persons will not be asked for money or any additional personal information and to make sure it is an official representative.

The following information is required:

Name

Phone number

Email address

Property address

Property private insurance

Brief damage information

Photos of damage

Click here to submit the information.

For additional questions, email Mower County officials at em@co.mower.mn.us.