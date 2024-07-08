Mothers Against Drunk Driving Iowa teams up with Iowa Cubs to recognize MADD Hero Award Winners

(ABC 6 News) — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Iowa staff teamed up with the Iowa Cubs on June 27th to recognize MADD Hero Award Winners who went above and beyond to save lives through enforcement and education of impaired driving laws in 2023.

In addition, MADD gave more than 100 complimentary tickets to the game to First Responders (law enforcement, fire department, EMTs, ER doctors, and ER nurses) and their families through a contribution from the Kruse Family Foundation.

“I’m so proud to be able to recognize our MADD Hero Award winners. Partnering with the Iowa Cubs was a great way to show the law enforcement community how much we appreciate their dedication to saving lives. Impaired driving crashes claim the lives of thousands every year nationally,” said Shannon Booth, MADD Iowa Program Specialist via a press release. “I am happy to give thanks and show our support to those who are out on the street every day protecting us all. We couldn’t achieve our goal of No More Victims without these brave officers.”

MADD Iowa honored 37 officers from across the state with MADD Hero pins and certificates. These officers were nominated by others in their department for their efforts in saving lives through traffic enforcement and public education. Awardees hailed from the Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, County Sheriff Offices, and local Police Departments. Officers awarded have many achievements individually, some of which include ARIDE Certification, DRE Certification, SFST Instructor Certification, and being local advocates to educate youth about impaired driving.

“These officers have devoted their enforcement efforts to saving lives through proactive traffic enforcement and public education thus making Iowa a safer place for all. This is an honorable mission because in Iowa if you are going to be seriously injured or killed from a crime it is most likely to be by an impaired driver,” Todd Olmstead, Impaired Driving & DRE State Coordinator with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau said via a press release. “On behalf of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) I would like to thank MADD for their commitment and partnership with GTSB in helping us to reduce serious injury and death on our streets and highways. We strongly support MADD in their mission of No More Victims.”

“Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD) and Iowa Law Enforcement Agencies have always had a great working relationship. This partnership has been enhanced by the recent addition of a MADD Program Specialist in Iowa. Law enforcement and MADD are committed to reducing Impaired Driving on Iowa roadways through education and enforcement,” Randy Kunert, Law Enforcement Liaison of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) and former Major with the Iowa State Patrol said via a press release.

“GTSB thanks MADD for recognizing these officers for their outstanding efforts in deterring, detecting and apprehension of impaired drivers, to the Iowa Cubs for hosting this event and to law enforcement officers across the state for their commitment to traffic safety. Through partnerships like this, we can reduce fatality and serious injury crashes and make Iowa roadways safer for all travelers.”

Before the game’s first pitch, MADD Hero honorees were brought onto the tops of the dugouts while the Iowa Cubs announcer introduced them to the crowd.

“The Iowa Cubs were thrilled to partner with Mothers Against Drunk Driving for First Responders Night at Principal Park. This collaboration is one that we were excited to partake in and look forward to continuing in the future,” Jason Gellis, Director of Group Sales/Senior Account Executive/Assistant Ticket Manager Iowa Cubs said via a press release.