More than 300 students head to IBM for LEGO Education Outreach

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, more than 300 students who have been working with volunteers for IBM presented their robot creations to judges and proved just how much they have learned — all with the help of LEGO bricks.

ABC 6 News reporter Brandon Antony was live on the scene to take in all the creations. Watch the video above to see what he found!