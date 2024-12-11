More than 300 students head to IBM for LEGO Education Outreach

Brandon Antony KAALTV

LEGO education outreach

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, more than 300 students who have been working with volunteers for IBM presented their robot creations to judges and proved just how much they have learned — all with the help of LEGO bricks.

ABC 6 News reporter Brandon Antony was live on the scene to take in all the creations. Watch the video above to see what he found!