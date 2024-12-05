More than 2000 whooping cough cases in Minnesota

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The number of whooping cough cases in Minnesota is continuing to climb as statewide, there have been more than 2000 confirmed or suspected cases.

34 of those reported cases are in Olmsted County with 10 more in Dodge County and 11 in Mower County.

However, these local cases are well below Hennepin County’s 722 cases.

The majority of those affected by whooping cough are between the ages of 13 and 17 with 750 cases.

Another 700 cases have sickened 5-to-12-year-olds while around 600 cases involve adults.

Finally, around 225 others are impacting babies ages 1-4, and 75 cases involving babies under the age of 1.