More than 1.2M absentee ballots accepted in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — As of 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, local election officials have accepted 1,271,636 absentee and mail ballots for the General Election. That’s according to a press release sent out by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.

Around 128,000 ballots have not yet been returned. Those ballots must be received by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Secretary of State Steve Simon is encouraging Minnesotans to return those ballots in-person to their local election office as soon as possible to ensure those votes are counted.

To find your polling location, click here.