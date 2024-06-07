Moms Demand Action “Wear Orange Day” in Rochester honors gun violence victims

Nat'l Gun Violence Awareness Day

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, Rochester mayor Kim Norton delivered a proclamation that recognized the need for gun violence prevention and honored those who have died due to it.

Norton emphasized during her proclamation the event was not a rally, but instead rather a moment to remember those we’ve lost to guns. Attendees from the Minnesota non-profit Right 2 Defend held flags supporting rights to possess a firearm

No interruptions to the event or mayor Norton’s speech were made.

“We’re here today just to basically just show who we are,” said Right 2 Defend president Anthony Deveaux. “We are here as a group that is mainly focused on the gun rights, but also your right to defend. You should be able to defend yourself with whatever you choose.”

Mayor Norton proclaimed June 7, 2024 as National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

“So it’s just so important to remember the people whose lives have been affected by gun violence,” supporter Julie Gilkinson said. “As I said, I want my kids my grandkids to grow up safe.”

Norton thanked all groups for attending the proclamation: both those who own guns, and those who don’t.

The mayor finished by urging everyone in attendance to do all they can to keep guns out of unsafe situations.