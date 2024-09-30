Mobile VA clinic comes to Mitchell County

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News-) Veterans in Mitchell County normally have to travel at least 30 miles for a V.A. provider, either in Mason City or Charles City.

But, thanks to the VA of Central Iowa’s new Virtual Mobile Clinic, several area vets were provided care and links to useful resources in navigating their healthcare needs as the clinic visited Osage on Monday.

“The Virtual Mobile Clinic (VMC) allows Central Iowa VA Veterans to receive their health care within their own community, and closer to home,” said Emily Morgan, a mobile clinic nurse. “By eliminating some of the barriers of accessing health care, we can continue to improve healthcare outcomes for all the Veterans we serve.”

The clinic can facilitate up to 15 scheduled appointments and over 20 vaccinations per day.

U.S. Army veteran Kenneth Gerk of Osage travels to Mason City’s VA Clinic, but scheduled his yearly checkup with the mobile clinic.

“I got my shots, and [the nurse] found on my portal that I needed labs done, a urine sample. So, she was able to take care of that, saving me a drive to Mason City.”

“It’s a helping hand,” said Mitchell County Veterans Affairs Director Larry Klemsrud. “They’ll be able to get [veterans] help, make appointments with doctors, get them set up to the procedures to get care in the community.”

“I was pleasantly surprised,” said Gerk. “My main concern is the bad name, and the bad reputation that the VA gets because it’s … often so hard to get in the door, but behind that door is almost always someone willing to help.”

Veterans can visit on a walk-in basis but are encouraged to schedule appointments.

Any veteran who would like to schedule an appointment can call 515-401-5452.