Mobile home fire in Clear Lake causes estimated $25,000 in damage

(ABC 6 News) – A gas leak at a mobile home in Clear Lake has led to an estimated $25,000 in damage, according to the Clear Lake Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 5851 South Shore Drive, Lot #32, at Long Beach Mobile Home Park in Clear Lake, IA around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Firefighters found a single-story home with heavy smoke throughout the trailer and a small fire in a kitchen.

The fire was quickly brought under control and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been a natural gas leak in a supply line to the stove. According to the Clear Lake Fire Department, the home is owned by Elizabeth Newman.

Newman was at home at the time of the fire and was able to escape before the fire department arrived.