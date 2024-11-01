MNsure open enrollment for 2025 health insurance plans begins today

(ABC 6 News) – MNsure is now open for Minnesotans to enroll in coverage for 2025, a press release said Friday.

Open enrollment runs from November 1 through January 15, 2025, but there’s an important deadline in December. Consumers must enroll in a plan by December 18, 2024, for coverage that starts New Year’s Day.

According to the press release, eligible households are expected to save an average of $561 per month on their health insurance premiums next year with discounts available through MNsure.

The release adds that Minnesotans can continue to find a plan with premiums that cost no more than 8.5% of their annual household income, thanks to federal laws that capped the cost of premiums for the benchmark plan through 2025.

For more information on MNsure’s insurance plans, click here.