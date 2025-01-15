MNsure application deadline is Wednesday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesotans who are in need of health insurance have until until Wednesday to sign up for MNsure.

The deadline is at midnight to enroll in a private health plan, with coverage then beginning on February 1.

After Wednesday, most Minnesotans will need a major life event such as moving, losing their job, getting married, or having a baby to enroll in health insurance through MNsure.