MnDOT to hold meeting regarding Hwy 63 changes in Rochester

By KAALTV

Hwy 63 meeting

(ABC 6 News) — Changes are coming to a major highway in Rochester, and MnDOT wants your thoughts.

On Thursday, September 19th, MnDOT will host a public information meeting about a new roundabout constructed at Highway 63 and Olmsted County Road 112.

The meeting will be held at the Cascade Township Hall from 4-6 PM. If you are unable to attend, all the information will be posted on the MnDOT project website.