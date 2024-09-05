MnDOT to hold meeting regarding Hwy 63 changes in Rochester

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Changes are coming to a major highway in Rochester, and MnDOT wants your thoughts.

On Thursday, September 19th, MnDOT will host a public information meeting about a new roundabout constructed at Highway 63 and Olmsted County Road 112.

The meeting will be held at the Cascade Township Hall from 4-6 PM. If you are unable to attend, all the information will be posted on the MnDOT project website.