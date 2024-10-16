MnDOT to hold Hwy 74 bridge replacement meeting in St. Charles

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — As cone zones are beginning to clear up, planning is underway for future construction projects.

On October 30, MnDOT will be holding an informational meeting on the Highway 74 bridge replacement in St. Charles.

It will be held at City Hall on Whitewater Avenue from 5 to 7 p.m.

The project will replace the bridge over the South Fork Whitewater River as well as widen the shoulder of the road. Construction is set to begin in 2026.