MnDOT reminds drivers, farm equipment operators to safely share the road during fall harvest season

(ABC 6 News) — With fall and the harvest season approaching, MnDOT is reminding drivers and farm equipment operators to safely share roadways this year.

Drivers traveling on Minnesota roads should be aware of large farm equipment transporting crops to markets, grain elevators, and processing plants, according to MnDOT.

Crash data shared by MnDOT shows that there were 446 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota from 2021-2023, resulting in eight deaths and 171 injuries.

“With the fall harvest season underway, Minnesota farmers need our public roads to access their fields and transport crops,” said Brian Sorenson, state traffic engineer, via a news release. “We can keep everyone safe by putting away our phones and other distractions while driving, and scanning for slow-moving farm vehicles while traveling rural roads throughout the state.”

Farm equipment is large and heavy, making it hard for operators to accelerate, slow down and stop. The equipment also makes wide turns and sometimes crosses over the center line. In addition, farm vehicles can create large blind spots, making it difficult for operators to see approaching vehicles.

As a result, MnDOT offers these tips for drivers:

Slow down and use caution when approaching farm equipment

Watch for debris dropped by farm equipment

Drive with headlights on at all times

Be patient and wait for a safe place to pass

And these tips for farm equipment operators: