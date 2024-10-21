MnDOT looking for applicants to serve on Minnesota Freight Advisory Committee

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking new members to serve on the Minnesota Freight Advisory Committee. Individuals with a direct connection and experience within the freight sector are encouraged to apply for appointment to the Committee.

The Minnesota Freight Advisory Committee is a public-private partnership between MnDOT, businesses and other government agencies.

Committee members provide important expertise to advise our MnDOT Commissioner, Legislature and other decision makers on key freight issues, the current and future condition of Minnesota’s multimodal freight transportation system, and recommend freight policies, programs and investments that support the state’s economic competitiveness and enhance safety.

The deadline to submit an online application is November 21. The committee is limited to 40 individuals who represent private sector shippers, businesses, manufacturers, carriers, industry associations, academia and local economic development agencies. Members are appointed by the Commissioner of Transportation for two-year periods. All applicants will be notified in January 2025.