MnDOT holds rail project meeting

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) held a meeting on Thursday to gather ideas from residents on its rail project.

ABC 6 News talked with some neighbors who were there Thursday night, and some of their top concerns included not having a railroad from Winona to Rochester, or south to Rochester from the Twin Cities.

There are no immediate plans to build a railway, but MnDOT is crafting a proposal for the potential project before presenting their first draft this spring.