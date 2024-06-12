MnDOT asks motorists to share the road during upcoming motorcycle convention in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Motorists in Southeast Minnesota can expect to see increased motorcycle traffic during the third weekend of June as a huge biker convention comes to Rochester.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will be visiting Rochester for their national convention and meeting from June 18-23. About 3,000 members are expected to attend this event.

Most planned activities will take place in Rochester. Additionally, there will be an honor ride in Preston on June 20th, and a gathering in Fairbault on June 21st. Motorists can expect to see increased motorcycle traffic during this time.

During this time, MnDOT advises drivers to follow safety tips such as watching for motorcycles, always look twice before entering a road or changing lanes, giver riders room, and always pay attention.

As for the riders, they are advised to watch out for inattentive drivers, wear their helmets, get trained to drive a motorcycle, don’t drink and ride, and know how to navigate a curve.

More information can be found at MnDOT‘s website.