MN, IA congress members question USDA oversight in Charles City chicken plant failure; all Pure Prairie IA birds ‘depopulated’

(ABC 6 News) – MN Representative Brad Finstad and IA Senator Chuck Grassley sent an open letter to Sec. Tom Vilsack with the US Dept. of Agriculture Monday, questioning

Pure Prairie Poultry filed for bankruptcy more than a month ago, citing

Since then, the Charles City plant has not paid employees and the IA Dept. of Agriculture took control of 1.3 million chickens Pure Prairie Poultry claimed they could not feed.

RELATED: State of Iowa takes control over 1.3 million chickens after company says they cannot feed them; whistleblower claims mistreatment – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

RELATED: Growers for Pure Prairie Poultry say their chickens are starving – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

RELATED: Pure Prairie Poultry employees say they still have not been paid – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

An update from the IA Dept. of Agriculture states that “depopulation of all Pure Prairie Poultry, Inc. birds located at Iowa farms concluded on Friday, October 25,” and had taken place over about eight days.

The letter from MN and IA congress members is embedded in full below: