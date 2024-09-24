MN House Representative 24A election forum

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Another League of Women Voters forum introduced November candidates to the public.

In Rochester, they held a candidate forum for Minnesota House 24A.

Incumbent Duane Quam, who’s held a house seat since 2010, is hoping to keep that seat against current Byron school board member Heather Holmes.

From environment to health care, there’s different visions from the two candidates hoping to fill that seat.

Another topic Monday night was bipartisanship and working across the aisle to pass bills.

Holmes knew which bills she believes should have bipartisan support.

“The rural EMS is a big issue that I think would definitely have bipartisan support, also some of the sustainable agricultural practices and things to help benefit our farmers, and I think we should also come together on bonding bills.”

Working together is something Quam believes in too, especially when it comes to passing bills in in the best interest of his community.

“No matter what the bill is that’s going to pass, you need to make sure it’s the best it can and avoids unintended consequences.”

As each candidate took turns selling their own vision if elected to voters, they also shared what would be their main priority this legislative session.

“I’d love to focus on really investing in our public schools and making sure that they have the tools that they need to succeed, I’d also like to do a lot more work in the area of affordable housing,” Holmes said.

The 14-year representative says what sticks out to him is long term sustainable funding in the state.

“We’re going to have a big world of hurt with 17, 18 billion dollars, one time money spent, and now when that’s gone there are programs out there that there’s not going to be the money to cover all of them.”

Early voting has begun for anyone wanting to vote with election day being on November 5th.