MN Dept of Revenue back online after tech outage

(ABC 6 News) – Following a global technology outage Friday due to a faulty Crowdstrike software update, the Minnesota Department of Revenue (MDR) is back online.

According to MDR, the issue impacting its systems has been resolved. E-Services and other online systems are now available.

MDR is providing a tax filing and payment grace period for all tax types due on Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23. Taxpayers will now have until Friday, July 26, if needed, to file and make payments without any penalty or interest charges.

MDR thanks everyone for their patience as it worked to resolve the issue, and apologizes for any inconvenience.