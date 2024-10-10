MN 100 Club provides financial support to family of Voyageur’s National Park Ranger Kevin Grossheim

(ABC 6 News) — To help fill the gap left by lost wages and funeral expenses, the MN 100 Club Board of Directors unanimously approved a financial contribution of $50,000 to the family of National Park Services Ranger Kevin Grossheim.

“Ranger Grossheim was responding to a distress call in Voyageur’s National Park when he died in the line of duty. He is a hero, and we want his family to know that we are grateful for his service and sacrifice. We want to make sure there is one less thing to worry about,” said Wes Robertson, MN 100 Club Board Member, via a press release.

The MN 100 Club provides up to $50,000 when a First Responder is killed or critically injured in the line of duty. This is the fifth time this year that the maximum amount has been given—the first time was in February when the Club supported the three First Responders killed in the Burnsville tragedy— Officer Paul Elmstrand, Officer Matthew Ruge, and Firefighter Paramedic Adam Finseth and then again in late May when Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell was killed in the line of duty.

“While the circumstances around this tragedy are different from what we often encounter, Ranger Grossheim’s family is no less deserving of our support. We are honored to be able to offer this gift,“ Club Treasurer Bill Kozlak explained via a press release. “In total, the MN 100 Club has given over $450,000 to twelve First Responders and their families already in 2024, far exceeding any amount our Club has ever given. Yet our mission remains the same–to make sure we are prepared for the next family that needs us.”