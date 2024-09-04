Mixx Bar & Lounge to Debut at Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood

(ABC 6 News) — Diamond Jo Casino & Hotel will welcome a new dining and entertainment experience, Mixx Bar & Lounge, to its portfolio on Friday, September 6.

Overlooking the casino floor, the all-new venue blends comfort and modernization to create an ideal hot spot to catch up with friends or watch all the latest sports action.

Mixx Bar & Lounge is designed for relaxation and socialization, featuring 12 high-top tables and 20 bar counter seats, nearly 30-feet of high-definition television screens and ambient lighting.

The space offers the best seats in the house for sports enthusiasts looking to catch the next major game or for guests looking to sit back and enjoy a craft cocktail.

The venue features a variety of classic bites, including chicken wings and the fan favorite Heggie’s Pizza. Take it up a notch with signature cocktails, such as the Royal Flush with Crown Royal Whiskey, peach schnapps and cranberry juice; Mixx Lemonade with Tennessee whiskey; or the Blue Water Margarita with Patron Silver.

Mix and mingle at the Grand Opening on September 6 from 4-6 p.m. with signature drinks, celebratory cake and 50 percent off all Coors products. Plus, join in on the Mixx it Up Drawings where three winners will be chosen every other hour at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., to win prizes, such as a Coors dart board, portable grill and more. A second drawing will take place on Friday, September 20 to kick off the football season.

Mixx Bar & Lounge will be open daily from 10 a.m. – 1 a.m. To learn more about Diamond Jo Casino & Hotel’s offerings, visit www.diamondjoworth.com.