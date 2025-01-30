Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office urge caution when burning on Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to use caution when burning on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office announced via Facebook that due to the dry and windy conditions on Thursday, that residents should use caution when burning.

Residents are advised to use special burn barrels, fire pits, and make sure to extinguish any fires when done.

Courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

They posted the picture above to show what can happen when it’s windy and someone starts an open fire that gets out of control.