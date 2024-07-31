Mitchell County Fair begins Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) — The Mitchell County Fair gets underway on Wednesday and will run through Sunday, August 4th.

Visitors can take in the Scott Amusements carnival with carnival rides that are free of charge and will operate through Saturday. The carnival is open from 2-9 PM on Wednesday, 3-10 PM on Thursday and Friday, and 12-10 PM on Saturday.

Additionally, grandstand events will feature a truck and tractor pull, Tuff Truck Nationals, Bulls and Barrels, and the Masters of Disaster Demolition Derby.

