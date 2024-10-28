Mitchell County Board of Adjustment discusses proposed Bitcoin mine

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday night, the Mitchell County Board of Adjustment will be discussing a request for a proposed Bitcoin mining facility.

Bitcoin mines are enormous warehouses where thousands of powerful computers operate 24/7. They run programs to support the cryptocurrency’s transactions and operations.

According to a report from CNET, a single Bitcoin transaction will use just under 1500 kilowatts per hour. That is enough energy to power the average U.S. household for 50 days.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Mitchell County courthouse.