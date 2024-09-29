Missing person rescued with help of multiple emergency responders

(ABC 6 News) – A missing person in Pleasant Valley was rescued Saturday through a multi-agency response effort.

According to its Facebook, Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) was dispatched to a farm in Pleasant Valley at 4:24 p.m. on Saturday, after reports that a person was out working on fencing and had not returned.

Sheriff’s Deputies requested assistance from the Wilson Fire Department and First Responders, Winona County SOAR Team, Winona County Mounted Posse, Winona County Emergency Management, Minnesota State Patrol Air Rescue Team (MART), Winona Fire Department, Winona Area Ambulance Service, Winona Police Department and Gundersen AIR.

Neighbors also assisted with ATVs. Over 35 rescuers assisted at the scene.

At 5:20 p.m., the victim was located in remote hard to access area. For the safety of the victim and rescuers, the MART team was enlisted to extract the victim using a helicopter and ropes.

At 6:25 p.m., the rescue was complete and the victim was transported to the hospital by Gundersen Air with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The MART team consists of a helicopter from the Minnesota State Patrol and two firefighters from the Saint Paul Fire Department.

This was the second search and rescue mission in less than 72 hours.

WCSO thanks all the rescuers who responded.