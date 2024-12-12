Missing 18-year-old’s body pulled from lake in Cass County

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — An 18-year-old’s body was pulled from Blackwater Lake in Cass County after he fell through the ice on his ATV on Monday night.

A 20-year-old man who was with him was taken to the hospital with hypothermia.

The DNR says it has not been cold enough for long enough for the ice to be safe in most places.