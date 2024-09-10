Minnesota’s Walk to School Day coming next month

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On October 9th, kids are encouraged to walk to class as part of Minnesota’s Walk to School Day.

The day provides a chance to teach safe walking and biking while also encouraging physical activity.

The state’s Department of Transportation provides resources to help enhance that education with games and social media.

Schools must register to take part by September 20th.