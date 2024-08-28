Minnesotan athlete Rose Hollermann competing in fourth Paralympic Games this week

One-on-one with Rose Hollermann

(ABC 6 News) — Wheelchair basketball player Rose Hollermann will compete with Team USA in her fourth Paralympics in Paris this week.

ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Carly Berglund spoke with Hollermann about her Minnesota roots and her Paralympic dreams.

Hollermann is from Elysian, Minn., a small town outside Mankato. A car accident in 2001 left her paralyzed from the waist down, leading her to try different sports during rehab at the Courage Center in Golden Valley.

She decided wheelchair basketball was her favorite.

“Basketball picked me, I didn’t pick it,” Hollermann said. “Once I made it, I knew that the Paralympic dream was happening with that sport.”

She made her Paralympic debut in the Games in 2012, and then competed in 2016 and 2020. She returns for Team USA on this year’s Wheelchair Basketball roster.