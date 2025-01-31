Minnesota Zoo lets you name a bug for Valentines Day

(ABC 6 News) – Love is buzzing at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, as they offer you the chance to name a bug to be fed to an animal on Valentines Day.

From Friday, January 31st to February 14th, people can make a $15 donation to the Minnesota Zoo Foundation to name a bug in someone’s honor, and help feed the zoo animals.

You can name that bug after your own love bug, or just a friend or family member. Since the bug will be eaten, you could also name the bug after an ex.

There will also be an 18+ “Zoo After Hours” event on February 15th.

More information on how to name a bug can be found at the zoo’s website.