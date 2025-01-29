Minnesota Yacht Club Festival to make its return after successful debut

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Yacht Club Festival made waves last summer during its debut on St. Paul’s Harriet Island.

Now, it is coming back bigger than ever. This year, the festival is expanding to three days.

The lineup includes headlining Hozier on Friday, July 18, joined b Alabama Shakes, Train, and Sheryl Crow.

On Saturday, July 19 Fall Out Boy takes the stage as the headliner alongside Weezer, O.A.R, and Motion City Soundtrack.

The weekend wraps up on Sunday, July 20 with Green Day headlining, joined by Sublime, 311, and Semisonic.

In total, more than 25 artists will perform across two stages. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 30.