Minnesota works to bring Internet to all

(ABC 6 News) – Around 12% of people in Minnesota currently don’t have reliable internet access, but the Office of Broadband Development is working to change that.



Minnesota received an investment of $651 million from the federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program (BEAD) to bring reliable, affordable, high-speed internet access to everyone in the state.

Iowa also received $415 million, out of the total $42 billion the BEAD program invested throughout the country.

Minnesota has been a leader in the country to get Internet for all, working to achieve that goal for the last ten years within the state and with neighboring states.



The $651 million from the federal government will help bring access to the most difficult and expensive areas of the state to service.

It’s a priority for Minnesota, as internet access has only become more and more essential in recent years.

“During the pandemic it kinda became crystal clear that like you know if you want to participate in all the parts of our economy, and the benefits of you know online education, to participate in electronic health visits, you need access to reliable internet,” said Courtney Dozier, Deputy Director of the BEAD Program with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

Minnesota and Iowa are both currently in the process of finalizing their service maps and identifying all the eligible communities that still lack reliable, high-speed Internet.

Minnesota intends to have its map completed and approved by the NTIA by late next summer.



Now is the time to reach out to your local government, Internet service provider or non-profit if your home or business doesn’t have an internet connection.

“It allows us to work and live where we would like to in the state of Minnesota. We’re a very diverse state, geographically, and this is just really an essential need for economic development drivers across the state,” said Bree Maki, Executive Director for the Minnesota Office of Broadband Development.



Once the service map is finalized and all eligible communities are identified, those area will begin to receive service, which Minnesota projects will begin in 2026.



Minnesota has a line extension program where you can register your address to be connected to a provider.

For those who lack Internet access, you can call 651-259-7610 to receive a paper application or have an agent complete the application on your behalf.