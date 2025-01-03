Minnesota woman wins Presidential Award

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, a woman from Buffalo, Minnesota, was awarded the Presidential Citizens Award by President Joe Biden.

Her name is Diane Carlson Evans, and this year she founded the Vietnam Women’s Memorial in Washington D.C.

Evans is on the list of 20 recipients of the award that recognizes U.S. citizens who have performed “exemplary deeds of service for their country.”

Biden said “her duty and devotion embody the very best of who we are as Americans.”

Evans is a former Captain in the Army Nurse Corps, serving in Vietnam from 1968-69.