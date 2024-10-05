Minnesota Wild introduces new food options for fans

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Wild plays its final preseason game on Friday night in Chicago, and Xcel Energy Center is gearing up for next week’s home opener.

There was a sneak peek at some of this year’s new foods at today’s Taste of the Wild event.

The new offerings include a crispy fried potato corn dog, pickle pizza (just like at the State Fair), beer cheese brat with a pretzel bun, and butter chicken wings.

Friday’s event was inside the brand-new Wild Lounge in the arena’s club level.

Also new this year is mobile ordering on the team’s official app. The Wild open the regular season Thursday night at the X.